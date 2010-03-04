Republican Asks: "What does Carney owe Rangel for that $21,000?"

Republican Congressional candidates will likely make the ethics charges against New York Congressman Charlie Rangel a campaign issue this year.

Already, Republican hopeful David Madeira, who is running against Democratic Rep. Chris Carney in Pennsylvania, is using Carney’s ties to Rangel as a campaign issue.

“Chris Carney may parade himself as a bipartisan, fiscal-conservative, but the truth is revealed in his sources of income. Even without the scandal, what is Carney doing taking money from Rangel,” Madeira

asked in a press release sent around to reporters today. “Better yet, what does Carney owe Rangel for that $21,000?”

Madiera called on Carney to return $21,000 in campaign contributions from Rangel’s campaign and his National Leadership PAC. According to the Federal Elections Commission, Chris Carney accepted a

total of $21,000 from Rangel’s campaign and from his National Leadership PAC between 2006 and 2008.

By the way, there’s no relation between this Carney and me. At least, not that I know of.

