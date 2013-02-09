This Poll Number Is Brutal For Republicans In Congress

Photo: AP

Republican voters disapprove overall of the way Republicans in Congress are handling their jobs, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University.The poll finds that in the wake of a recent presidential election loss and amid fiscal battles with President Barack Obama and Congressional Democrats, Republicans in Congress can’t satisfy members of their own party.



Only 41 per cent of Republicans in the poll approved of the way GOP members of Congress are handling their jobs. Meanwhile, 51 per cent disapprove of Republicans in Congress. That’s a 14-point swing from December, when 47 per cent of Republicans approved and 43 per cent disapproved of their party members.

Among all voters, only 19 per cent approve of Republicans in Congress – including a dreadful 15 per cent of self-identified Independents.

The Quinnipiac poll also finds that Obama’s approval rating collapsed 7 points in two months — but that is one of the only silver linings for the other side of the political aisle. House Speaker John Boehner’s favorability ratings have plunged to just 20 per cent. His unfavorability rating now sits at 42 per cent, a new high in Quinnipiac’s tracking.

For Republicans, a bright spot comes in Sen. Marco Rubio, who is viewed favourably by a majority of overall voters and Independents. Still, most people don’t know enough about him to give an opinion.

