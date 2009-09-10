Republican Apologizes For Screaming "YOU LIE" During Obama Speech

Besides the speech itself, the other big story of the event was Republican Joe Wilson screaming “liar” “you lie” in the middle of the speech. Democrats are trying to capitalise on it already, as it reinforces the idea that the GOP is interested in shutting down the opposition (see: the townhall protests). Wilson has already apologized.



To be honest, it doesn’t sound that horrible, until you remember they’re in the US Congress, and he’s talking to The President. Certainly it wouldn’t raise any eyebrows in the UK parliament though. Have a listen and let us know what you think:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.