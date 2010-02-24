Republican And Democratic Party Sued For Stanford's Contributions

R. Allen Stanford’s $7 billion ponzi scheme was apparently lucrative for the Dems and the GOP.



Ralph Janvey, the court-appointed receiver for Stanford’s “empire” filed suit in federal court on Monday asking for the return of $1.6 million.

Courthouse News Service: The receiver claims in Dallas Federal Court that the five senatorial and congressional committees that accepted donations from Stanford International Bank did not provide anything in exchange for the money, and “have no legitimate right to retain the funds.”

He says the political organisations have blown off two written demands for return of the money.

In a BigLaw tie-in, the lead attorney for Janvey on the case is Baker Botts partner Kevin M. Sadler.

