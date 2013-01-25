A US Airline Is Buying $4 Billion Worth Of Jets From Brazil's Embraer

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Brazil’s top planemaker Embraer on Thursday announced it won an order from US airline Republic Airways for 47 regional jets, with an option for another 47, at a total potential value of $4 billion at catalogue prices.Republic Airways, which is linked to American Airlines’ regional network, has put in an initial order for 47 Embraer E175 aircraft, the first of which are to be delivered in the middle of this year, the manufacturer said in a statement.



The deal is subject to court approval, which is expected in the first quarter of this year, it added.

Embraer, the world’s third largest commercial aircraft manufacturer behind US Boeing and Europe’s Airbus, is based in Sao Jose dos Campos, 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Sao Paulo.

The company said the E175 ordered by Republic Airways will feature a dual-class layout and seat up to 76 passengers.

More than 150 E175s are currently in service with 12 carriers.

The aircraft has a range of 2,000 nautical miles (3,706 kilometers).

Embraer noted that Republic Airways was the first US carrier to fly its E-Jets beginning in 2004.

With the new order, Republic Airways’ E-Jet fleet will feature 72 E170s and 107 E175s for a total of 179 E-Jets, up to 226 if all options are exercised.

