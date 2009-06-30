Anti-Waxman Reps Took Big Bucks From Big Energy

Jay Yarow

Here’s a not so stunning piece of information from the centre For Responsive Politics.

Representatives that voted against the climate bill received twice the amount of donations on average, since 1989, from the energy sector than the Representatives that voted for it. (The energy sector includes: Oil, Gas, Mining, Utilities, Waste Managment.)

Here’s the breakdown for Democrats:

Here’s the breakdown for Republicans:

For the full report visit OpenSecrets.

Energy Sector Donations

