CNBC’s Darren Rovell is reporting six representatives from New York have written Treasury Boss Tim Geithner to advocate not letting or forcing Citi out of its naming-rights deal for the New York Mets’ ballfield.



Among their arguments, other banks who got TARP funds have their names on stadiums and it’s an important marketing tool.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.