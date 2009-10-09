Reps. Paul And Grayson Demand Postponement Of Bernanke's Re-Appointment

Congressmen Alan Grayson and Ron Paul have written a letter to Chris Dodd demanding the postponement of Ben Bernanke’s reappointment.



Here’s what they want to know (via MarketTicker):

nformation that Bloomberg reporter Mark Pittman has requested via a Freedom of Information Act Request on the Bear Stearns rescue and that the Federal Reserve is contesting in the courts and which Manhattan Chief U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska has ordered by turned over by the Federal Reserve. Information that Rep. Grayson requested in February at a hearing and by follow-up letter on which institutions received the $1.2 trillion added to the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet, how much each institution received, and what was promised in return. All Federal Reserve documents that went to Attorney General Andrew Cuomo’s office relating to the Bank of America/Merrill Lynch merger in which potentially illegal and coercive activity might have occurred, as well all Federal Reserve documents relating to the lawsuit pursued by Merrill Lynch shareholders in the US District court for the Southern District of New York. Transcripts of all Open Market Meeting Minutes up to and including that of June, 2009, transcripts which are normally withheld from the public for five years. Full disclosure of all terms and conditions of all off-balance sheet Fed transactions in the past three years.

Somehow we doubt Dodd is going to stir the pot on this stuf… but if he wants to make some friends in Connecticut leading up to his run for office, tweaking Bernanke a little would be a good way to do it.

Senate Letter 100709



