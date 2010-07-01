GOP ON A ROLL: Independent Voters favour Republicans 12% More Than Dems, Disapprove Of Obama

Photo: AP

As our economy begins to worsen once again, it should come as no surprise that independent voters are beginning to side with political parties that favour cutting spending.

In a recent Gallup poll, it was revealed that 46% of unaffiliated registered voters favoured Republicans compared to 34% who preferred Democrats.No wonder party members like Chris Christie and John Boehner are gaining so much traction lately says RealClearPolitics.

On top of that preference, it seems independents really disapprove of the job Obama has been doing lately.



RealClearPolitics: President Obama’s standing among registered independent voters could be weighing down the numbers at the congressional level. Since March, an average of 42 per cent of independents have approved of the job he’s doing as president, while 51 per cent have disapproved.

“Independents’ preference for the Republican congressional candidate in their district has been consistent this year,” writes Jones. “Still, one in five independents remain undecided. The preferences of these voters, as well as which independents turn out on Election Day, will have a major impact on the direction and magnitude of seat change in the midterm elections.”

It’s very important to understand that both parties strongly favour their own candidates so that when the mid-term elections are upon us, it’ll be up to independent voters to make or break a party line. This is a more important than ever in a time where Wall Street reform is the hottest topic around and financial regulation could change the global economy forever.

