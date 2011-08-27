Reprogramming East Coast Perceptions and Winning Talent

Six years ago, one of the most influential technology leaders told us that in order to build an awesome technology company we had to relocate our offices to the West Coast. We respectfully disagreed. Instead, we took it as a challenge to work harder and commit fiercely to creating a thriving and innovative internet company on the East Coast. It hasn’t always been an easy road, but we’re (very) proud of the “Made in the East Coast” company we’ve created.



Today our offices have some of the brightest, friendliest, and fiercest ping pong-playing engineers around. But the biggest challenge we, and others like us, face is recruiting such talent. Most engineers see Silicon Valley as their only possible destination. There is still little awareness that NYC, Boston, and DC are kick-arse options for a graduating engineer; it’s a marketing battle.

We believe that New York City and other metropolitan centres in the northeast are home to awesome tech companies and communities and they deserve to grow without losing talent to Silicon Valley. We created SA 500 to showcase those companies to engineers and present the existing tech ecosystem and its opportunities. As a company that’s been able to invest in college recruiting on the East Coast, we feel we have the experience and expertise to lead this charge in the interest of the ecosystem.

How does all this come together? A different kind of career fair. On October 15 we’re taking over the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and bringing together 500 of the East Coast’s brightest engineers with 50 of its hottest tech companies. We’re delighted by the positive response we’ve already received from companies and engineers, asking to be involved. It confirms our belief that the East Coast is becoming a leading centre of technology.

It is a closed event – not open to the general public. There’s a finite amount of space on the floor of the NYSE so we can’t invite everyone. We will present a spectrum of the most exciting companies in our region – from bootstrapped startups to those making acquisitions. Both companies and job seekers alike must apply. As an engineer, you must be available for employment in the next 12 months and have prior hands-on development experience. As a company, you must be headquartered on the East Coast, have full-time job openings for engineers in the next 12 months, and most importantly, founders, CEO and/or chief of engineering must come in person. Recruiters are great – I am one – but to represent the awesomeness taking place in our own backyards, we believe the creators need to be there in person talking one-on-one, face-to-face with the best “Made in the East Coast” emerging talent.

Why is Next Jump doing this?

We’re serious when we talk about giving back. Whether it’s through our CODE for a CAUSE initiative or incubating a nonprofit, Angelwish, within our offices, we believe it’s the right thing to do. SA 500 is our community commitment; it’s our contribution to helping make NYC and the East Coast the leading technology hub in the world.

Visit SA 500 to learn more.

