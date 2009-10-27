Salon and CNN Share an Awkward Redesign Moment

CNN and Salon both recently relaunched their web sites, and what do you know? We can’t tell if CNN’s going for the “more of a true web publication” thing or Salon’s going for the “39 million unique visitors” look.



CNN’s new look is here, and Salon’s is here. Larger screengrabs below:

