Reports: WSJ Thinning Columnist Ranks

A couple new reports of staff cuts at the Wall Street Journal. Valleywag says the Journal is cutting “Real Time” columnist Jason Fry and George Anders, author of the Carly Fiorina bio Perfect Enough. Portfolio says other business columnists are on their way out, including Carol Hymowitz, who writes the management column “In The Lead,” Terry Cullen, who writes the personal finance column “Fiscally Fit,” and Tom Weber, co-writer of the “Buzzwatch” blog.



The Journal is restructuring its edit staff; News Corp. (NWS) chief Rupert Murdoch has said he wants to staff up on reporters and reduce the number of editors touching copy.

