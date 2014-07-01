REPORTS: Virginia Democrat Indicted For Allegedly Having Sex With Teen Girl

Facebook Virginia Delegate Joe Morrissey.

A grand jury on Monday reportedly indicted Virginia State Delegate Joe Morrissey for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old girl who worked at his law office.

The Democratic pol is facing five charges, according to WTVR: supervisory indecent liberties with a minor, electronic solicitation of a minor, possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Prosecutors have been looking into the allegations since the summer of 2013.

“Henrico police have been investigating the relationship between Morrissey and the teen for nearly a year,” WWBT reported Monday. “The teen worked as a part-time receptionist at Morrissey’s law firm while attending college. She was taken by police from Morrissey’s home, but denies she ever had an inappropriate relationship with the politician.”

When Business Insider called Morrissey’s office Monday, a staffer immediately declined to comment before she was even told the nature of the inquiry.

“No we don’t have any comment at this time,” the staffer said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.