Sony Just Cancelled The Dec. 25 Release Of 'The Interview'

Kevin Winter/Getty Images James Franco and Seth Rogen, who wrote the film, have canceled all press appearances.

Sony Pictures has decided to cancel the Dec. 25 release of ‘The Interview’ after major theatres said they wouldn’t screen the movie.

“We have decided not to move forward with the planned December 25 theatrical release of ‘The Interview,’ the company said in a statement.

Top movie theatre chains in the US decided not to show “The Interview” after threats by hackers who have attacked Sony Pictures over the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Hollywood Reporter said Regal Entertainment, AMC Entertainment, Cinemark, Carmike Cinemas and Cineplex Entertainment (Canada’s largest theatre) have all decided against showing the film.

The cancellations would account for nearly 23,000 screens across the US and Canada.

The decisions come a day after hackers — who melted Sony’s servers and claimed to steal 100 terabytes of information in November — threatened to attack theatres who showed the film.

Here’s the company’s full statement:

“In light of the decision by the majority of our exhibitors not to show the film The Interview, we have decided not to move forward with the planned December 25 theatrical release. We respect and understand our partners’ decision and, of course, completely share their paramount interest in the safety of employees and theatre-goers. Sony Pictures has been the victim of an unprecedented criminal assault against our employees, our customers, and our business. Those who attacked us stole our intellectual property, private emails, and sensitive and proprietary material, and sought to destroy our spirit and our morale — all apparently to thwart the release of a movie they did not like. We are deeply saddened at this brazen effort to suppress the distribution of a movie, and in the process do damage to our company, our employees, and the American public. We stand by our filmmakers and their right to free expression and are extremely disappointed by this outcome.”

Here’s the threat which was sent to several news organisations:

Warning We will clearly show it to you at the very time and places “The Interview” be shown, including the premiere, how bitter fate those who seek fun in terror should be doomed to.

Soon all the world will see what an awful movie Sony Pictures Entertainment has made.

The world will be full of fear.

Remember the 11th of September 2001.

We recommend you to keep yourself distant from the places at that time.

(If your house is nearby, you’d better leave.)

Whatever comes in the coming days is called by the greed of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

All the world will denounce the SONY.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that the National Association of Theatre Owners,which represents movie-theatre owners nationwide, stated that “individual cinema operators may decide to delay exhibition of the movie so that our guests may enjoy a safe holiday movie season experiencing the many other exciting films we have to offer,” adding that “safety and comfort [of our guests] is and will continue to be a priority for theatre owners.”

Over the past month, all hell has broken loose in the entertainment world as hackers dumped information online and news organisations scrambled to cover every possible angle. Here’s a round-up of some of the leaked information:

Watch a trailer for the controversial film below:

