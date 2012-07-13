REPORTS: The Whale Is Out At JP Morgan

Photo: Telegraph Video

According to various reports, Bruno Iksil and other traders—the perpetrators of a trading blunder that will cost JP Morgan as much as $5 billion—are no longer employed by the bank.WSJ reports that Achilles Macris, Javier Martin-Artajo and Bruno Iksil were no longer listed on JP Morgan’s internal employment database as of Thursday.



All men were at one point in this database. Those records used to show that Iksil reported directly to Martin-Arajo, and that Martin-Arajo reported to Macris.

We should hear more about the trading loss and JP Morgan’s current positions after the company’s investor meeting and earnings report today.

