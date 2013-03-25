REPORTS: The President Of Cyprus Threatened To Resign

Faisal Islam — the economics editor at UK’s Channel 4 — reports on what’s being said in local media in Cyprus.



Athens news agency: Anastasiades has threatened to resign over IMF plan, and let the people decide — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) March 24, 2013

most Greek media reporting Cypriot president has threatened to resign over bank of cyprus resolution… — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) March 24, 2013

More to come in a moment…

