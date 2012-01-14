CONFIRMED: FRANCE AND ITALY NOTIFIED OF DOWNGRADE

Photo: wikipedia commons

France and Italy will both see their credit ratings cut this afternoon by ratings agency Standard & Poor’s, French and E.U. officials confirm.



France’s Finance Minister has said that the government had been notified by S&P that its long-term credit rating would be downgraded one notch to AA+.

The report ends weeks of speculation that the country would lose its prized AAA rating and comes as the ratings agency takes action against a number of European sovereigns.

E.U. officials have also confirmed that Italy’s sovereign rating would be cut two-notches to BBB+, three levels above junk rating.

French financial publication, Les Echos, reports Spain and Portugal will be downgraded two-notches, while Austria and Slovakia will receive one-level downgrades, to AA+ and A, respectively.

Standard & Poor’s is expected to officially announce downgrades at 9 p.m. Central Europe time, or 3 p.m EST. A spokesperson for the ratings agency declined to comment.

Earlier today, local French television outlets reported that sources within the government had received notification of imminent downgrade by S&P. Ratings agencies generally notify sovereigns and corporates of an impending downgrade before the announcement is made public.

Germany, Belgium, Finland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands are unlikely to see rating actions taken today.

European markets largely shrugged off the news, with the French CAC closing the day 0.1% lower.

The euro, however, continued its recent race lower, touching a 16-month low against the dollar. The currency is currently down more than 1.1% to $1.2675. Bond markets are also reacting to news, with Germany’s 10-year yields rallying lower. The country remains one of the few safe-havens in the region, even after its economy contracted in the fourth quarter of 2011, signaling a coming recession in the Eurozone.

On December 5, 2011, Standard and Poor’s put 15 of 17 Euro nations on credit watch negative, preceding today’s cuts. Official downgrades would set off a panoply of further actions, as corporate institutions depend on the their home nation for part of their score.

S&P analysts have also said that the European Financial Stability Facility could see action taken, if the large governing bodies supporting it were downgraded.

In its December statement, the rating agency said tight credit markets, disagreements among leaders and high levels of debt contributed to its action.

“CreditWatch placements are prompted by our belief that systemic stresses in the eurozone have risen in recent weeks to the extent that they now put downward pressure on the credit standing of the eurozone as a whole,” S&P said at the time.

Standard and Poor’s currently gives the region a 40% probability of output decline in 2012, led by difficulties in Spain, Portugal, and Greece.

Below, the ratings on European sovereigns by Standard & Poor’s before today’s downgrades:

Long-term ratings on CreditWatch negative

Austria (Republic of)

Sovereign Credit Rating AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+ AAA/Stable/A-1+

Belgium (Kingdom of)

Sovereign Credit Rating AA/Watch Neg/A-1+ AA/Negative/A-1+

Finland (Republic of)

Sovereign Credit Rating AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+ AAA/Stable/A-1+

France (Republic of)

Sovereign Credit Rating AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+ AAA/Stable/A-1+

Germany (Federal Republic of)

Sovereign Credit Rating AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+ AAA/Stable/A-1+

Luxembourg (Grand Duchy of)

Sovereign Credit Rating AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+ AAA/Stable/A-1+

Netherlands (The) (State of)

Sovereign Credit Rating AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+ AAA/Stable/A-1+

Long- and short-term ratings on CreditWatch negative

Estonia (Republic of)

Sovereign Credit Rating AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+ AA-/Stable/A-1+

Ireland (Republic of)

Sovereign Credit Rating BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2

Italy (Republic of)

Sovereign Credit Rating A/Watch Neg/A-1 A/Negative/A-1

Malta (Republic of)

Sovereign Credit Rating A/Watch Neg/A-1 A/Stable/A-1

Portugal (Republic of)

Sovereign Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 BBB-/Negative/A-3

Slovak Republic

Sovereign Credit Rating A+/Watch Neg/A-1 A+/Positive/A-1

Slovenia (Republic of)

Sovereign Credit Rating AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+ AA-/Stable/A-1+

Spain (Kingdom of)

Sovereign Credit Rating AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+ AA-/Negative/A-1+

Short-term ratings on CreditWatch negative, long-term ratings still on

CreditWatch negative

Cyprus (Republic of)

Sovereign Credit Rating BBB/Watch Neg/A-3 BBB/Watch Neg/A-3

