BOSTON BOMBING SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Adam Taylor
watertown suspect

Boston Police have announced that “Suspect 2” in the Boston Marathon bombings, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, is in custody.

The news came after a tense standoff in Watertown, MA, involving a boat in a backyard. The crowd near the scene burst into applause after the news.

The suspect is said to be “Alive, conscious, captured”, according to the Boston Globe. NBC News says he has “at least” one gunshot wound.

Police had been searching for Tsarneav in Watertown all afternoon. The other suspect in Monday’s bombing, his 26-year-old brother Tamerlan, died after a shoot-out with police late last night.

At a press conference this afternoon, police had indicated they didn’t know where the suspect was. However, just before 7pm this evening shots were heard by reporters:

More shots or explosions were heard around 7:54pm, but there have been reports these were flashbangs.

Police had used thermal imaging to confirm someone was on a boat in the backyard. There have been reports of a fire on the boat and a lot of blood.

This picture appears to show the boat with a tarp over it in a backyard:

This story will be updated as we know more…

