BOSTON BOMBING SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Boston Police have announced that “Suspect 2” in the Boston Marathon bombings, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, is in custody.



The news came after a tense standoff in Watertown, MA, involving a boat in a backyard. The crowd near the scene burst into applause after the news.

The suspect is said to be “Alive, conscious, captured”, according to the Boston Globe. NBC News says he has “at least” one gunshot wound.

Police had been searching for Tsarneav in Watertown all afternoon. The other suspect in Monday’s bombing, his 26-year-old brother Tamerlan, died after a shoot-out with police late last night.

At a press conference this afternoon, police had indicated they didn’t know where the suspect was. However, just before 7pm this evening shots were heard by reporters:

BREAKING NEWS: Shots fired in Watertown; source says Boston Marathon terror bomb suspect has been pinned down. — Boston.com News (@BostonDotCom) April 19, 2013

Multiple shots fired in Watertown. Body found on a boat in a backyard. #wcvb — Kathy Curran (@KathyReports) April 19, 2013

More shots or explosions were heard around 7:54pm, but there have been reports these were flashbangs.

Police had used thermal imaging to confirm someone was on a boat in the backyard. There have been reports of a fire on the boat and a lot of blood.

This picture appears to show the boat with a tarp over it in a backyard:

Source tells @joewbz the man surrounded in boat IS the suspect. — David Wade (@davidwade) April 19, 2013

This story will be updated as we know more…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.