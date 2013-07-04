Rich Chinese Adults Are Spending $3,300-A-Month On Breast Milk For Themselves

A Chinese company has been scouring the countryside for wet nurses to meet a growing market for breast milk for adults, according to Chinese media reports.



Chinese tabloid Southern Metropolis Daily reports this week that rich Shenzhen residents are spending 10,000 to 20,000 yuan (about $1,600-$3,300) a month on wet nurses.

Lin Jun of the Xinxinyu Household Service company told the paper that breast milk had become popular among people with “high-pressure jobs, and in turn have poor health,” according to Michelle FlorCruz of IBTimes.

“Clients can choose to consume breast milk directly through breastfeeding … but they can always drink it from a breast pump if they feel uncomfortable,” Lin told the newspaper.

“Quite a few of our clients hire in-house wet nurses to ensure a supply of fresh breast milk on a daily basis.”

Angus Grigg of the AFR reports that Xinxinyu’s wet nurses are typically recruited from poor, rural areas of China and are employed under contracts that describe them as a ‘nanny, cook or housekeeper’.

