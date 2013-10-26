Reports Of Injuries At Howard University After Homecoming Guests Allegedly Tried To Rush Gates

At least four people have been injured as students and others attending a Howard University homecoming event tried to break down the gates, WUSA reports.

Eight people in total been transported to the hospital, according to a Washington Post journalist.

People were reportedly rushing the gates, and some might have been trampled.

Instagram user splifgotmusic captured the scene on video:

This is the first year that the university has charged money for its annual Yard Fest concert, according to NBC Washington. Big Sean and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are performing, and the concert is reportedly ongoing.

