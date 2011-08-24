Reports of 5.9 Earthquake in Virginia

First reports suggested that an earthquake centered very near our offices in Charlottesville Virginia registered a magnitude of 5.9. Felt as far north as Rochester New York, Ohio, New York City and Massachusetts, the quake here seemed to be a slow roller, lasting about 20 seconds.



Early reports that this was a ripple effect of Obama’s approval rating hitting 0% have been discounted.

@TPCarney: Krugman says it wasn’t big enough.

@comradescott: Evidently the quake occurred on a little known fault line outside of DC called “Bush’s Fault”. #tcot #p2

@calebhowe: Breaking: Obama administration points out they “inherited” fault lines from previous administrations.

@MaizeBlueNation: Fox News claims the Washington monument is leaning to the right, MSNBC claims it’s leaning to the left. More news at 11.

@charliespiering: I won’t stop shaking until Obama makes a speech telling me that everything is ok and that he has a plan

@Ben_Howe: As all of DC leaves work at the same time, the United States experiences a brief economic recovery.

@daveweigel: Was all set to loot in Dupont circle, then realised all we have are taco and cupcake stores.

@JimPethokoukis Shot: Virginia Earthquake Chaser: Hurricane Irene

@politicoroger POLITICO had the earthquake story yesterday.

“S&P has downgraded earthquake to a 2.0,”

“Bachmann vows to bring all U.S. earthquakes down to a 2.9 magnitude”

“Christie jumps into the presidential race”

“There was just a 5.9 earthquake in Washington. Obama wanted it to be 3.4, but the Republicans wanted 5.9, so he compromised.”

