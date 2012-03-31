REPORT: Obama Is Moving Ahead With Iran Sanctions

The Associate Press reports that President Barack Obama has determined that the U.S. has sufficient oil available to impose sanctions on Iran.



These sanctions would prevent financial institutions that do business with Iran’s central bank from operating on U.S. soil to buy or sell Iranian oil.

These sanctions had previously been discussed and agreed upon by Congress, and Obama had until today to decide upon whether or not to move forward with them.

AP says their source on this story was a congressional aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

