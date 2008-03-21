Will March Madness Break The Economy? No. What About The Internet?

The NCAA basketball tournament begins today at 12:20 p.m. Which means it’s time to break out the breathless pronouncements that PRODUCTIVITY WILL FALL, served up by headhunters Challenger, grey & Christmas.



Every year Challenger rolls out an eye-popping number that’s supposed to show how much money employers will lose as employees check their brackets or take long lunch breaks to watch the game, etc. This year, they’re up to $1.7 billion. No matter that the claim has been thoroughly debunked by Slate, and others. Big numbers are cool!

Still, we’re ready for a new twist. How about this one: Maybe March Madness will break the Internet!

One of the few remaining reporters at the San Jose Mercury News suggests that because CBS is streaming the entire tournament, for free, that corporate networks will seize up and die.

This is also an appealing story, because everybody likes to read about people breaking the Internet. Alas, even CBS, which is eager to talk about the mass appeal of its webcast, won’t bite on this one: “Frankly, most of what we hear is almost entirely from newspapers,” said Jason Kint, a senior vice president at CBSSports.com.

