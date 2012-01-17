REPORTS: Morgan Stanley Cash Bonuses Will Be Capped At $125k

Photo: AP

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that bonuses for some Morgan Stanley employees would be cut by up to 40%.It now seems that no one at Morgan Stanley will get a cash bonus exceeding $125,000 this year report The Wall Street Journal‘s Aaron Lucchetti and Alison Tudor:



Responding to a difficult environment for Wall Street, Morgan Stanley plans to tell employees this week that bonuses will drop sharply, with cash payouts capped at $125,000, according to people familiar with the matter.

Some top executives will receive nothing now, deferring their 2011 payouts until the end of this year.

The New York-based bank, run by Chief Executive James Gorman, will defer the portion of any bonus past $125,000 until December 2012 and December 2013, according to one of the people familiar with the matter. Mr. Gorman and the other nine members of Morgan Stanley’s operating committee, the firm’s ruling body, will defer their entire bonuses for the year, this person said, collecting them later.

The Financial Times‘ Tom Braithwaite, citing his own sources, reports identical cash bonus caps.

Bankers are typically paid combination of salary, annual cash bonus, and various long-term forms of compensation including deferred cash, stock options, and restricted stock units. As such, it is possible that these bankers will see their long-term compensation increase to make up for lower cash bonuses.

Morgan Stanley is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday.

