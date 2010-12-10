Car Carrying Prince Charles And Wife Attacked In London Protest

Latest Video (3:46 PM ET): Video round up of the protests from Fox News including footage of today’s horse charge on protesters.



New Photo (3:36 PM ET): This is a photo of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles car (Rolls Royce) that was attacked by protesters.

Photo: BBC

New Attack (2:51 PM ET): Protesters have just broken the windows of department store Top Shop on Oxford Street, the city’s main shopping district, according to ITV.

Update (2:49 PM ET): Protesters DID NOT get inside the Treasury building, but did break windows and perhaps doors.

Right Now (2:38 PM ET): The AP (via Breaking News) is reporting that protesters have attacked a car with Prince Charles and his wife Camilla inside. Both, apparently, are unhurt.

The Latest (2:36 PM ET): The BBC reports protesters did not enter the building, but were stopped from doing so by riot police inside the building.

Reports from Sky News journalist Harriet Tolputt and others suggest that the protesters in London have broken into the Treasury.

Earlier, individuals staged a mass protest over the increase in tuition fees vote in Parliament. The bill was approved by the House of Commons, though some Liberal Democrat members of the governing coalition broke ranks.

The latest suggests protesters have been pushed back outside the Treasury by riot police. They may not have been inside for very long. But they broke windows and doors of the building.

This photo from Sky reportedly shows protesters breaking through a window:

Photo: Sky

Photo: Twitpic

More to follow…

