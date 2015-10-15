Reports: Lamar Odom being treated for drug overdose and is on life support, but is 'recovering'

Lamar Odom, the former NBA player and ex-husband of reality star Khloe Kardashian, is reportedly being treated for a drug overdose after being found unconscious at a brothel in Nevada. Sources inside Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas told E! Online that “virtually every drug imaginable” was found in Odom’s system, and that he also possibly suffered from a stroke.

[Odom] appears to have suffered an “ischemic stroke,” which is caused by a blood clot preventing blood flow to the brain. This type of stroke is often associated with a cocaine overdose, among other drugs.

Sources also said that this type of stroke may cause long term brain damage. According to ESPN, Odom is still alive but the next 48 hours will be crucial.

A source tells ESPN that Lamar Odom is fighting for his life and "the next 48 hours are critical."

According to Lakers’ beat reporter Bill Oram, who is at the hospital, doctors told the reverend Jesse Jackson that Odom is recovering.

Jesse Jackson outside sunrise hospital



Jesse Jackson: "Khloe is by his side. He is unconscious but doctors say he is recovering."



Odom, who has been out of the NBA since 2013, won NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010, and won the Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2011. His basketball career and life have been plagued with personal tragedy, and over the past few years he’s struggled with alcohol and substance abuse.

