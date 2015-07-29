Reports: Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard has been granted parole and will be released in November

Convicted Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard will be released in November after have been granted parole, according to his lawyers (via The Wall Street Journal) and officials.

Pollard, 60, was serving a life term in a North Carolina prison after pleading guilty to spying for Israel from June 1984 until his arrest in November 1985.

The former Navy intelligence officer — using his Top Secret and Sensitive Compartmented Information access to national defence information — provided Israel with thousands of pages of U.S. intelligence on military and technical intelligence on the Soviet Union, Arab states, and Pakistan.

The lobby for Pollard’s release has become a mainstream cause in Israel with the general argument being that he has already served 28 years for actions that benefited a key U.S. ally but did not harm the national security of the U.S.

Prosecutors in the case stated that “Pollard compromised a breadth and volume of classified information as great as in any reported espionage case” in U.S. history.

In 2006 Pollard’s handler, superspy Rafi Eitan, told the newspaper Yediot Aharonot that Pollard provided “information of such high quality and accuracy, so good and so important to the country’s security” that “my desire, my appetite to get more and more material overcame me.”

Pollard issued a public apology in 1997. His lawyer says his health is failing as he suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure, and kidney stones.

