REPORTS: Cyprus Finance Minister Offers His Resignation

Bloomberg is reporting that Cyprus finance minister Michael Sarris has resigned, citing Market News International.



Reuters is also reporting that he has resigned, citing sources.

Sky News is citing sources as well, saying this is the case.

Sarris is in Moscow today to meet with Russian officials over the Cyprus bank bailout, so the timing of the reports seem very odd.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.