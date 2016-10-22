Report: AT&T in 'advanced talks' to buy Time Warner

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty ImagesTime Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes.
AT&T is in “advanced talks” to buy Time Warner, The Wall Street Journal reports.
The news comes following a Bloomberg report Thursday that the two companies have been discussing an acquisition. The WSJ report says a deal could be announced as soon as this weekend.
Time Warner’s shares have been halted after exploding on the news.
Developing… refresh this page for the latest.
