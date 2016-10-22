Report: AT&T in 'advanced talks' to buy Time Warner

Steve Kovach
Jeff bewkesAstrid Stawiarz/Getty ImagesTime Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes.

AT&T is in “advanced talks” to buy Time Warner, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The news comes following a Bloomberg report Thursday that the two companies have been discussing an acquisition. The WSJ report says a deal could be announced as soon as this weekend.

Time Warner’s shares have been halted after exploding on the news.

Developing… refresh this page for the latest.

NOW WATCH: This Lego-style home can be built in a few weeks with just a screwdriver

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.