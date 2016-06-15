Reporting crime is now just a mouse click away in NSW

Photo: Don Arnold/ Getty

You no longer have to troop down to the local cop shop to report stolen or damaged property in New South Wales after the government launched a new NSW police crime website today.

The new NSW Police Force Community Portal lets the public report lost property, intentional damage or graffiti and theft online.

NSW police commissioner Andrew Scipione said people will still be able to report those types of crimes in person or on the phone, but reporting online will be more convenient for some.

He said any reports lodged on non-urgent crimes are confidential.

“Lodging a report via the Community Portal can be completed in a matter of minutes, it’s incredibly efficient and you’ll be notified once your report has been received,” he said.

“The platform is easy to use – providing the user with step-by-step instructions – and can be accessed via a range of device .

“The portal also facilitates two-way communication between officers, PoliceLink and the person reporting – so they can be kept informed should their report require further investigation.”

It’s linked to a MyServiceNSW account, so users will have to register.

You can create an account on the NSW Police Force Community Portal: or Service NSW website.

