Reporters ordered to leave White House while protests take place nearby, according to CNN

The US Secret Service asked reporters to leave the White House on Monday night, according to CNN.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins said that no reason was provided.

“It’s actually incredibly unusual,” she said.

Reporters were asked to leave the grounds of the White House on Monday night after police earlier pushed back protesters at nearby Lafayette Square, CNN reported.

The US Secret Service did not give journalists a reason for the request, according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

“It’s actually incredibly unusual,” she told CNN host Anderson Cooper. “That is so rare,” Collins continued, adding that “I don’t think that’s ever happened” since she began covering the White House.

Reporters are told to leave the White House amid reports protesters attempted to remove an Andrew Jackson statue nearby.@kaitlancollins reports saying tensions are running high. pic.twitter.com/BotitSUYK3 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) June 23, 2020

Before the evacuation, some protesters attempted to use ropes to pull down a statue of former US President Andrew Jackson, sparking a confrontation with DC police.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

