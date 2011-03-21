3 More Reporters Have Gone Missing In Libya

Agence France-Presse (AFP) has announced three of its reporters are missing in Libya. From the Seattle Times:



Agence France-Presse said the journalists went missing Saturday morning while working near the eastern city of Tobruk, not far from the border with Egypt. That area mostly remains under rebel control, but government forces have gained back territory in the east in recent days.

The AFP journalists are reporter Dave Clark and photographer Roberto Schmidt. They were accompanied by a photographer for Getty Images, Joe Raedle, who is also missing.

Last week the New York Times reported four of its top journalists has gone missing. On Friday Qaddaffi’s son Saif told Christiane Amanpour that the four were in government custody and would be released, though they have yet to be freed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.