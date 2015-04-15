Watch reporters hilariously chase after Hillary Clinton's van at her first campaign event

Presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton caused a journalistic stampede when she arrived for her first public campaign event at a school in Iowa.

The van Clinton is using for her campaign road trip apparently pulled up to a back entrance of the Kirkwood Community College campus. This left a pack of reporters scrambling to see her enter the building.

MSNBC Reporter Alex Seitz-Wald was on the scene and gave his audience a live play-by-play of the media chasing the vehicle, which the Clinton campaign nicknamed the “Scooby van” .

” You can see the media running behind me here to chase the ‘Scooby van,'” Seitz-Wald said.

“Guy in the orange pants is pretty quick,” host Thomas Roberts declared. “Wow!”

“The campaign didn’t tell us exactly where she would come in,” Seitz-Wald explained. “They wanted to avoid the kind of situation that were having right now. So, she did not go in the front entrance, she went in the back entrance.”

Inside the school, Clinton spoke to students and discussed her reasons for running for president. Clinton struck a populist tone and declared she wants to help Americans “get ahead” while criticising high executive salaries, student debt, and low tax rates for hedge fund managers.

“We’ve got to figure out in our country how to get back on the right track,” Clinton said. “I’m running for president because I think Americans and their families need a champion and I want to be that champion.”

Watch video of Clinton’s chaotic entrance below:

VIDEO: Reporters ran to get to close to Clinton as the Scooby Van approached her Iowa eventhttps://t.co/7vqR31b6NN

— The Cycle (@thecyclemsnbc) April 14, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.