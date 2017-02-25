Reporters from The New York Times and CNN blocked from attending White House press briefing

Reporters from The New York Times, CNN, Politico, and several other outlets were reportedly blocked from attending a press gaggle with White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Friday.

The White House Correspondents’ Association protested the decision.

“The WHCA board is protesting strongly against how today’s gaggle is being handled by the White House,” the association said in a statement.

“We encourage the organisations that were allowed in to share the material with others in the press corps who were not. The board will be discussing this further with White House staff.”

The Associated Press and Time magazine boycotted Friday’s briefing as a result of the other outlets not being let in.

This week, The New York Times and CNN reported critically about the Trump administration attempting to seek help from the FBI in discrediting media reports about Trump aides’ ties to Russia.

The Times’ Washington bureau chief told Erik Wemple of The Washington Post that their “most experienced [White House] reporters have never seen anything like this.”

Spicer later told reporters that were allowed to attend the briefing that he thinks the administration has “shown an abundance of accessibility.”

Other news outlets blocked were The Los Angeles Times, BuzzFeed, and most foreign press, according to news outlet Axios.

Fox News anchor Bret Baier noted on Twitter: “Some at CNN & NYT stood w/FOX News when the Obama admin attacked us & tried 2 exclude us-a WH gaggle should be open to all credentialed orgs.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.