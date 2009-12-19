Reporters Banned From Hedge Fund Meeting After "Issues" In Past Years

The Managed Funds Association banned reporters from its largest annual networking conference for the second time this year.



“There had been a couple of issues

over the last two years,” says Ms. Harlow, who oversees the association’s marketing and communications.

For 15 years, the event had been open to the media, but this is now the second time that the MFA will have blocked reporters from entering, according to Investment News.

But what were the “issues”?

