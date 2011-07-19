The Reporter Who Blew The Whistle On Murdoch's Phone-Hacking Scandal Has Been Found Dead

A former News of the World reporter who was the first to blow the whistle on the phone-hacking taking place inside the paper has been found dead.



The Guardian reports that Sean Hoare was found dead in his Watford home and that the “death is currently being treated as unexplained, but not thought to be suspicious. Police investigations into this incident are ongoing.”

Hoare worked at the Murdoch-owned Sun and News of the World with its former editor Andy Coulson before being dismissed for alcohol and drug problems. Coulson, who went on to become Prime Minister David Cameron’s communication aide, was arrested earlier this month in connection to the phone-hacking charges.

Hoare first blew the whistle on Coulson and NOTW in a article in the NYT alleging “that not only did Coulson know of the phone-hacking, but that he actively encouraged his staff to intercept the phone calls of celebrities in the pursuit of exclusives.”

Last week Hoare to the NYT “that reporters at the News of the World were able to use police technology to locate people using their mobile phone signals in exchange for payments to police officers.”

On Sunday the head of the Metropolitan police resigned in connection to the phone-hacking charges and a senior officer resigned today.

