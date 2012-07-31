There's A Conspiracy Theory That Twitter Shut Down A Journalist's Account Because He criticised NBC's Olympics Coverage

Guy Adams, an LA-based reporter for The Independent, allegedly had his Twitter account suspended just hours after writing an article criticising NBC’s Olympics coverage, fellow Independent reporter Kevin Rawlinson says.



As the conspiracy theory floating around goes, NBC convinced Twitter to shut down his account.

At first glance, it looks like a juicy bit of anti-free speech fodder. But there are also some big-time holes in this theory.

First of all, there’s no hard evidence and/or story backing up Rawlinson’s claims. There are just two events (he writes the article, his Twitter account gets suspended) that may or may not be connected.

In addition, TONS of people have been ripping NBC in a wide variety of media. We wrote about their poor decision to tape-delay the opening ceremony, SB Nation wrote about NBC’s lame excuse for why their live-streaming service barely works, and even The New York Times has given them some crap.

It doesn’t make sense for one random reporter to be singled out.

We’re also pretty sure Twitter isn’t in the business is shutting down critics of NBC.

His article criticising NBC wasn’t even all that harsh. Here’s part of what he wrote:

Critics have also rounded on the quality of NBC’s commentary, which has been riddled with basic factual errors. They ranged from a cycling host’s allegation that the Surrey countryside is full of “chateaus” to a map on NBC’s website which describes Australia as “located in central Europe, bordered to the north by Germany and the Czech Republic, [and] to the west by Switzerland”.

During the “parade of nations” in the opening ceremony, NBC host Bob Costas made a series of jingoistic comments about the alleged terrorist threat minor countries posed. He then joked about Idi Amin when Uganda’s team appeared, and referred to the Sacha Baron Cohen character Borat when Kazakhstan emerged.

So yeah, we’ll believe this one when some sort of hard evidence emerges. Keep an eye out for updates.

UPDATE:

More details from Deadspin.

Twitter told Adams his account was suspended because he tweeted an NBC executive’s e-mail address.

Adams argues that this address is already public, and is thus not a violation of Twitter’s rules on posting individual’s private information.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.