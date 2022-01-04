Reporter reunited with gold earring she lost during the Capitol riot one year later

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 6: Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. Brent Stirton/Getty Images

A reporter who lost her earring during the January 6 Capitol riot was reunited with her jewelry.

The man who found the earring tweeted that he still had it on Tuesday and was looking to return it.

The owner saw the tweet and claimed the earring, which, according to a colleague, was a “special piece of jewelry” to her.

A reporter was reunited with a gold earring she lost during the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot nearly one year later.

Joe Lowry, who works in emergency preparedness for the US Congress, Tweeted on January 10, 2021, that he found a gold hoop earring in the House Gallery on January 6, 2021.

He held on to the earring all year, and on Tuesday morning, two days before the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riot, he posted about the jewelry again.

“I still have this earring that was likely lost on January 6 in the House Gallery. It was probably lost by a Member or reporter in the gallery closest to the Radio/TV Gallery. If it’s yours, let me know,” Lowry wrote on Twitter.

Within a minute of posting, Politico Capitol Hill reporter Sarah Ferris responded to Lowry’s tweet, claiming the hoop as her own.

“Oh my gosh that’s MINE! I still have the other one!!” Ferris replied.

Ferris’ colleague Melanie Zanona, a fellow Capitol Hill reporter from CNN, was excited to see Ferris had been reunited with her hoop.

“I was with @sarahnferris on January 6th when she lost this gold hoop earring, which was a special piece of jewelry to her,” Zanona wrote on Twitter.

She said the pair briefly searched for the earring but since they were exhausted, they gave up.

Neither Lowry or Ferris could be reached for comment.