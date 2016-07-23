US State Department spokesman calls out a reporter for playing Pokemon Go during a press briefing

On Thursday a US State Department press briefing was interrupted when spokesman John Kirby stopped to ask a reporter if he was playing Pokemon Go.

Kirby stopped mid-sentence to say, “you’re playing the Pokemon thing right there, aren’t you?

Here’s the exchange via the State Department transcript:

Kirby: … As the amount of anti-ISIL content continues to eclipse pro-ISIL content online, the working group renewed its commitment to launching innovative international campaigns and expanding regional and global networks and accelerating global efforts to confront them in the information space.

As the Secretary said earlier today, though, and I think it’s an important reminder — you’re playing the Pokemon thing right there, aren’t you?

Reporter: I’m just keeping an eye on it.

Kirby: It’s an important reminder — we know this won’t be easy. We recognise it’s a challenge, and we’re clear-eyed about the work we still have to do. This is why we convened this important ministerial and will continue to work with our coalition partners to defeat Daesh — Did you get one?

Reporter: No. The signal is not very good.

Kirby: Sorry about that.

Here’s the full video of the press briefing (skip to 1:45 to watch the Pokemon Go exchange):

