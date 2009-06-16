Reporter Heckles Facebook's 'Monetization' Team (CLIP)

All Things D reporter Kara Swisher brought her flip cam to Facebook’s new headquarters for a tour. The resulting video is eight minutes long, but there is a watchable bit three minutes or so in. That’s when Kara comes upon the vast space Facebook has set aside for its “monetization” team and she heckles them for their futility. Watch:



And here’s the whole thing. Look for COO Sheryl Sandberg’s cameo about 5 minutes in:

