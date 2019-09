NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport was reporting live from the Packers-Texans game Sunday night when all of a sudden a football smacked him in the face catching him completely off guard. Rapoport handled it perfectly:







Video of me getting hit with a football on @nflnetwork nfl.com/videos/nfl-vid… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 14, 2012

