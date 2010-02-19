A reporter at Style Weekly thought he was sending an email to his editor on Wednesday, in which he called a blind motivational speaker a “blind [expletive].”



But it turns out the reporter sent it to the blind man’s PR person instead, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

Whoops!

Reporter Chris Dovi told the Times-Dispatch he resorted to such language after he was incessantly bothered to cover the speaker’s upcoming presentation in Richmond.

But Style Weekly felt that excuse wasn’t good enough for a reporter who had covered “issues affecting people with disabilities.”

The publication fired Dovi immediately after the speaker’s PR rep issued a release with his mistake and a claim that his email “reveals society’s ongoing prejudice against the disabled,” according to the Times-Dispatch.

Dovi’s response? “I shouldn’t have been flip.”

