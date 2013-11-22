NY Times Reporter Frank Bruni Found Courtney Love's IPhone In A Cab And Tweets Ensued

New York Times reporter Frank Bruni was innocently on his way home from dinner at Barbuto in New York City’s West Village when he realised the iPhone next to him in the cab was not his own.

So Bruni took the phone home with him.

“It didn’t ring last night, but it rang this morning and I discovered that I couldn’t even answer a call,” Bruni recalled to New York mag’s Daily Intelligencer. “It was super-locked.”

But at the office, Bruni’s assistant realised she could see the incoming texts.

“First I saw that Stella Schnabel had just texted her,” assistant Isabella Moschen told NY mag. “And then I noticed this name, Lo’renzo Hill-White, and I Googled him and he’s a celebrity stylist … I said to Frank [after more detective work], ‘It’s gotta be Courtney Love.'”

Bruni took to Twitter to try and reach Love:

Bingo!

Even Gawker editor John Cook got in on the action:

Bruni added, “It’s not exactly a column I could write but it is a fun story.”

And there was a silver lining: “Now Courtney and I follow each other on Twitter, and I have a direct message from her. This is the beginning of a beautiful friendship, or at least a signed copy of a Hole album.”

