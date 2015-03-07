This traffic reporter was caught at the McDonald's drive-thru on live TV

When you’re a traffic reporter, you find yourself out driving all day. Sometimes you get hungry.

In a video that made the rounds Friday, Traffic Jam Jimmy, a reporter for Baltimore’s FOX 45 affiliate, gets busted on live TV while waiting in the drive-thru line. We first saw the video on food blog First We Feast.

Reporter Candace Dold hands it over to Jimmy for a traffic update on Thursday morning during a snow storm, but Traffic Jam Jimmy, who bears an absurd orange beard, is in his car at McDonald’s, ordering a fish sandwich.

