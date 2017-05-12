This video shows the moment Sarah Sanders lied to a room full of reporters about FBI agents telling her they were happy Trump fired Comey

- In a May 2017 press conference, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, then a deputy White House press secretary, claimed that “countless” FBI agents and employees had told her they were very happy with President Donald Trump’s decision to fire James Comey as FBI director.
- The final 448-page report on the Russia investigation released on Thursday says otherwise.
- According to the report, Sanders said that “her reference to hearing from ‘countless members of the FBI’ was a ‘slip of the tongue.'”
Editor’s note: This video was originally published on May 11, 2017.
