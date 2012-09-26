'WHAT A TOOL' – Journalist Slams Jeff Gundlach After Conference Call

Yesterday bond investor Jeffrey Gundlach, the CEO of DoubleLine Capital, held a press conference phone call to announce an additional $1.5 million reward for the return of his stolen artwork.



The call, which was interrupted by incessant beeping noises from people not muting their phones and loud sirens in the background, lasted approximately three minutes.

Gundlach then offered no further comment and abruptly ended the call.

However, some journalists remained on the line clearly disappointed in how short the call was.

First, someone said, “What the f***?” and then another chimed in with, “What a tool.”

Take a listen below. You can hear all kinds of noises and beeps as people sign off and then the “tool” comment happens at the 1:22 minute mark.

Check it out:

