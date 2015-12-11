Reporter suffers gruesome leg injury when Iowa State basketball fans storm the court

An exciting game in Ames, Iowa between Iowa State and intrastate rival Iowa, had a terrible ending as a local reporter suffered what sounds like a gruesome leg injury when fans stormed the court.

Despite beating an unranked team, the fans of the fourth-ranked Cyclones decided to storm the court after erasing a 20-point, second-half deficit against their rival.

According to The Des Moines Register, their own reporter, Randy Peterson, “appears to have suffered a compound leg fracture,” during the melee.

Peterson can be seen in the video below, in the bottom-right portion of the broadcast via ESPN.

After the game, Peterson issued a single-word tweet to describe what happened.

Ouch

— Randy Peterson (@RandyPete) December 11, 2015

Ignoring for a second that this was the No. 4 team in the country beating an unranked team, this injury will once again raise questions about the necessity for such celebrations and the safety of innocent bystanders.

Here is the video of the court storming.

WARNING: While the video does not show the injury, at one point it becomes clear how serious the injury is.

