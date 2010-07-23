Reporter-Bribing Viacom Chairman Sumner Redstone Blew $500K On His Younger Girl Group Crush Object

As if it wasn’t enough that 87-year-old Viacom Chairman Sumner Redstone tried to force MTV to make a reality show about a terrible L.A. girl group that had captured his, um, affection?



Or that he subsequently tried to bribe the reporter who broke that news, the Daily Beast’s Peter Lauria, in a widely circulated, you’ve-gotta-hear-it-to-believe-it voicemail message in which he told Lauria (emphasis our own): “We have to have the name of the person who gave you that story. We’re not going to kill him. We just want to talk to him.”

Now, Page Six reports that:

a) Not only is Redstone NOT embarrassed about his crazy voicemail being distributed to the masses. He is actually quite proud of it!

b) A member of the aforementioned girl group, The Electric Barbarellas, “was showered with insider stock options when she was a lowly MTV assistant.”

c) Redstone spent $500,000 “shuttling the California blonde back and forth to New York in a futile attempt to land her a record deal.”

We hope even more develops on this, because it could end up being one of those types of stories that just keeps on giving.

