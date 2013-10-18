Reporter Asks 'Gravity' Director If It's Hard To Film In Space

The CG effects in the movie “Gravity” were so realistic that they seem to have fooled some reporters. During a Spanish-language press conference promoting the film director Alfonso Cuarón was asked quite an odd question.

Gawker translated the clip, which you can see below: “What were the technical and human difficulties of filming in space,” the reporter asked. “Was it very difficult, very complicated to film in space? Did the camera operators get sick?”

The film team didn’t actually film the movie in space. Almost everything was created by computer graphics.

The reporter is named Carlos “El Capi” Perez of the Spanish comedic talk show Deberían Estar Trabajando (“You Should Be Working”) on the Azteca network, according to Gawker.

Latintimes.com seems to think that Perez was being serious:

The Azteca talk show is characterised for managing a sarcastic tone where they constantly make fun of each other and play practical jokes. Those present at the scene felt the reporter was being serious and did not feel this was a joke for the cameras.

Cuaron answered the question sarcastically: “Well, yes, we took some cameras there aboard the Soyuz. We were in space for three-and-a-half months,” Cuarón responded to laughter from attendees. “I got really sick during training.”

Here’s the video, uploaded by YouTuber Alejando Suarez:

