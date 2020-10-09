Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri is among at least 109 journalists arrested during US anti-racism protests this year

Kelsey Kremer/Des Moines Register Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri was pepper sprayed by police while covering a protest. Then she was charged.

At least 109 reporters covering US protests this year have been arrested as of late September, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Among them is Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri.

Sahouri was pepper-sprayed at a protest by police.

Then she was charged with, and has since pleaded not guilty to, failure to disperse and interference with official acts.

Andrea Sahouri, a reporter for the Des Moines Register, was covering a protest in May when police deployed tear gas, prompting protesters to run in the street.

When her boyfriend was stuck in the leg with a tear gas canister, Sahouri stopped to check on him.

“As I was seeing if his leg was OK, police came closer and we went around the corner and I was saying, ‘I’m press. I’m press. I’m press,'” Sahouri said in a video she posted to Twitter.

A Des Moines police officer responded, “I didn’t ask,” before spraying her twice in the face with pepper spray, The Des Moines Register reported.

Police then bound Sahouri’s hands bound with zip ties, she said in the video. In the county court, she was then charged with â€” and has since pleaded not guilty to â€” failure to disperse and interference with official acts.

Des Moines police told the Register that Sahouri did not clearly identify herself as a journalist. Another Register journalist who was with Sahouri at the time of her arrest was not detained, the paper said.

The US Freedom Tracker has verified more than 800 assaults, arrests, and other attacks against the press during the anti-racism protests this year.

As of September 21, journalists have been arrested more than 109 times at the demonstrations, according to an emailed statement from the Committee to Protect Journalists.

While most of the journalists were released and charges were dropped, some â€” including Sahouri â€” continue to face prosecution.

“It is absurd that law enforcement officials around the country continue to pursue charges against journalists who were doing their jobs at the time they were arrested,” CPJ Program Director Carlos Martinez de la Serna told Insider. “It’s high time for authorities to drop this pursuit, which is frivolous and wasteful.”

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall Black Lives Matter protesters rally outside Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Iowa Press Freedom Council has urged the county prosecutor to drop the charges against her. Earlier this month, more than 250 students and staff from the Columbia University School of Journalism, where Sahouri obtained her master’s degree, signed a letter calling for the case to be dropped.

“Sahouri was present at the May 31 protest as a working journalist, not a protestor,” the letter reads. “She was doing work clearly protected by the First Amendment, she identified herself as a journalist, others confirmed that information to police, and yet she remains charged with criminal misconduct â€” just for doing her job of newsgathering.”

Police say they don’t have body-cam footage of the arrest

The Des Moines Register has reported that Polk County prosecutors and police refused to release video of the incident, claiming that defendants in misdemeanour cases don’t have the right to video through discovery.

When a judge ruled against that argument and ordered that the video be released, a police spokesman told the Register that the arresting officer didn’t activate his body camera during her arrest, a violation of the city policy, the paper reported.

The day following Sahouri’s arrest, another journalist was taken into custody at a different protest, the Register reported. A body camera was not activated at that time either.

That case, against freelance photojournalist Ted Nieters, was dismissed.

On June 2, a third consecutive day, a different Register reporter was filming protests that hadn’t ended after the curfew. Reporter Katie Akin can be heard telling police more than a dozen times that she was a member of the press before one of them sprays her with tear gas.

Polk County Attorney John Sarcone has declined to comment on Sahouri’s case publicly.

“We strongly disagree with how this matter has been characterised and will do our talking in the courtroom, which is the proper place to deal with this case. Have a good day,” Sarcone said August 20 in a written statement to the Register.

Neither Sahouri nor her attorney immediately responded to Insider’s request for comment.

Des Moines Register Executive Editor Carol Hunter asked Des Moines police for an internal review of the incident, and officials agreed to do so, according to the Register.

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall Jaylen Cavil, of Des Moines, Iowa, takes a cell phone photo during a Des Moines Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 15, 2020.

As for Sahouri’s case, Hunter said that the charges should be dismissed.

“Even if there were confusion at the scene about Andrea’s role, police learned within minutes that Andrea was a Register reporter who was there covering the protest and police response,” Des Moines Register Executive Editor Carol Hunter said in a Register article.

“No arrest should have been made in the first place. Since charges unfortunately were filed, that mistake should have been corrected by quickly dropping them,” she added.

